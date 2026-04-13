HOUSE STALEMATE: Gonzales, Swalwell Both Resign From Congress

Two congressional pig dogs are leaving Congress. Hooray, I guess. I resent the fact that Swalwell leaving requires Dems to put together a special election during a midterm year, but at least he didn't drag it out. (Suggestion for a new rewrite of an old song: "Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be Hill aides.")

And from what I hear, House Republicans weren't exactly thrilled with having to defend Gonzalez, so this not only evens the score, it makes them look principled. Wraps it up with a big bow, am I right? Not exactly. We still don't know exactly when he steps down, or when Greg Abbott holds a special election.

It always comes down to electoral math.

Swalwell resigned his sorry butt from Congress too. Gonzalez says he's "retiring", which means he will hang around for a time so he can help with votes while there's one less Democrat. — Laurie0546 (@trueblue111.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T23:52:21.904Z

BREAKING: Embattled GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales announces he will resign from Congress tomorrow, stepping down ahead of a potential expulsion vote after a House Ethics probe into an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-04-13T23:01:42.896Z

Abbott will once again play games and not schedule the special election in a timely fashion — (@msonemic.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T23:53:20.394Z

I like her, but Becerra also looks good and may gain more traction now that Swalwell has dropped out. I hope one of the two gets ahead of Steyer and the two Republicans in the race. — #VeryAsian Eric (@ektaka.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T23:55:31.372Z

Congressmen Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales Quit in Same Day After Vile Sex Claims www.thedailybeast.com/california-d... — Sue Stone (@knittingknots.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T23:55:05.380Z