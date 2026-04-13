HOUSE STALEMATE: Gonzales, Swalwell Both Resign From Congress

Two congressional pig dogs are leaving Congress. Hooray, I guess. I resent the fact that Swalwell leaving requires Dems to put together a special election during a midterm year, but at least he didn't drag it out. (Suggestion for a new rewrite of an old song: "Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be Hill aides.")
And from what I hear, House Republicans weren't exactly thrilled with having to defend Gonzalez, so this not only evens the score, it makes them look principled. Wraps it up with a big bow, am I right? Not exactly. We still don't know exactly when he steps down, or when Greg Abbott holds a special election.
It always comes down to electoral math.