Extremist Republicans Trying To 'Torch' DoJ, Rep. Stalwell Says

Rep. Eric Swalwell said last night it makes him sick to hear GOPers have started to draft a resolution to impeach deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.

“It's sickening to hear that...there are no limits, or no length, that they are not willing to go to just torch the Department of Justice,” Swalwell said.

The impeachment documents were initiated by rabid wingnut Rep. Mark Meadows and others , charging that Rosenstein stalled in producing documents about congressional investigations into government misconduct, violated federal law when he refused to comply with a congressional subpoena concerning Congress’ efforts to get documents about the FBI’s surveillance during the 2016 election, and failed to enforce laws and protocols.

Not enough reasons to impeach Trump, though. That tells you which side of the republic they're on.