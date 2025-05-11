Sen. Alsobrooks Sponsors Resolution Demanding RFK Jr.'s Resignation

The 15-page resolution presents a detailed list of grievances of Kennedy’s leadership of HHS during his months in charge of the agency.
By Susie MadrakMay 11, 2025

It's about time someone did this, because that cynical nut job is killing people. Via the Baltimore Sun:

Maryland’s freshman senator will call for Kennedy, the nation’s Health and Human Services secretary, to resign as she announces a resolution of “no confidence” against him at a “Sick Of It” rally Saturday afternoon at the Medical Center Metro Station in Bethesda.

The event will directly message against Kennedy’s leadership of HHS, painting the secretary as an accomplice to what Alsobrooks believes is a brewing health crisis in the nation.

Alsobrooks will file the resolution of no confidence on Monday. The 15-page resolution, obtained by The Baltimore Sun, presents a detailed list of grievances of Kennedy’s leadership of HHS during his months in charge of the agency.

Senators have been repeatedly asking RFK Jr. about his comments unearthed by @laurenweberhp.bsky.social and @caitlingilbert.bsky.social.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks just pressed him on arguing White and Black people should have separate vaccination schedules www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/...

Fenit Nirappil (@fenitn.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T17:34:14.161Z

