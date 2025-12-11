FBI Director Of Terrorism Makes Up Testimony On 'Antifa'

Michael Glasheen, and we are not making this up, is the FBI's Director of the Terrorist Screening Center.

During a House Committee hearing earlier today, he could not offer up one iota of information on "investigating ANTIFA as a terrorist organization," even though he claimed under oath that Antifa is the top domestic terrorist threat facing America today.



ANTIFA doesn't exist as an organization in the US beyond the fever dreams of right wing media. But liberal activists across the country DO pose a threat as a fact-based reality check on all Neo-Nazi and fascist Trump supporters, so Trump signed an executive order categorizing "them" as "domestic terrorists."

Let's not forget, Trump and his supporters tried to claim the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th was led by ANTIFA infiltrators running a false flag against Trump. When that failed, Trump signed the executive order to punish "them."

Rep. Bennie Thompson quizzed Glasheen on his actual knowledge of the newly classified (again, not making this up) "domestic terrorist organization," Antifa, which proved beyond a doubt that the "antifa" claim was pulled out of the butt of Fox News.

Glasheen claimed ANTIFA was their primary concern and is "the most immediate violent threat that we're facing on the domestic side," but on further questioning, he hopelessly sputtered in an failed effort to explain who they are, how many of them there are, or where they are headquartered.

THOMPSON: So where is ANTIFA headquartered?

(Silence) THOMPSON: Where in the United States does ANTIFA exist, if it's a terrorist organization? And you've identified it as number one. GLASHEEN: We are building out the infrastructure right now. THOMPSON: So what does that mean? GLASHEEN: We're trying to get the information. THOMPSON: You say ANTIFA is a terrorist organization. Tell us, as a committee, how did you come to that? Where do they exist? How many members do they have in the United States as of right now? GLASHEEN: Well, that's very fluid. It's ongoing for us to understand that.

His answers went downhill from there. Congressman Thompson continued his serious line of questioning, and ended with this:

"Sir, you wouldn't come to this committee and say something you can't prove, I know. I know you wouldn't do that. But you did."

Antifa = antifascist. Someone should educate Glasheen.