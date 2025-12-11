Fox News Is Obsessed With Sydney Sweeney

Ever since Sydney Sweeney appeared in the American Eagle jean ad, Fox News has been obsessed making sure to flaunt her every chance they get.

It was the right wing that jumped to mild criticism of the ad and blew it up into an MAGA media narrative to start another faux outrage to cry about.

Sweeney needs no help from Fox News to up her media exposure, but the way Fox News is treating her, fawning over her body incessantly and using her as a troll tool, is just creepy.

Jesse Watters is one of the worst offenders, using the 28-year-old buxom actress as a pin pushing voodoo doll against the left.

With a shit-eating grin, Watters ogles at the idea of covering her.

Sidney Sweeney's everywhere. Now we are in the news business, so we have to cover her. It's our duty.

It's not Fox News's duty to cover her every move. She is a much-in-demand working actress who doesn't need the icky Fox News attention.

Fox News routinely objectifies women at almost the same rate as Donald Trump.

Jesse, put your tongue in your mouth and spend some alone time at home in the bathroom if you must.

Spare us all.