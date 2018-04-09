Jesse Watters Is The Newest Fox News Host Promoted To Presidential Advisor

The former butt-boy of Bill O'Reilly, "Chinatown" Jesse Watters is the latest Fox News pundit elevated to presidential advisor for Donald Trump.

Watters, just another Fox Newser who cheated on his wife and was suspended for a week by making a blowjob joke at Ivanka Trump's expense is now the latest to get the atta-boy treatment from Trump via Twitter.

He is one of Trump's biggest cheerleaders on Fox News' The Five so it was not surprising during his own Watters World television show that after he attacked the FBI and FISA process and proclaimed the Hillary Clinton investigation during the election a sham that he would be rewarded.

That's music to Trump's ears, but you would think the "President" of the United States would have much better things to do on a Saturday than watch Fox News, right? Wrong.