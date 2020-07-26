2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Fox News Host Brags That QAnon Has Uncovered A Lot Of Great 'Deep State' Stuff

Jesse Watters hat-tipped QAnon, the dangerous group of conspiracy theorists who push nonsense like Pizzagate.
By John Amato
26 min ago by Karoli Kuns
On Saturday's Fox News' Watters World, host Jesse Watters promoted the Trump-loving conspiracy group known as QAnon after Twitter banned 7,000 of their conspiracy laden off-the-wall accounts.

Watters' segment feeds the lie and faux conspiracy that conservatives are being censored by social media companies.

QAnon is so dangerous that in 2019, the FBI deemed them a terrorist group focused around the violence that can come out of their fringe right-wing extremist beliefs.

But since these very dangerous extremists support Donald Trump, Fox News hosts like Watters can't help but promote and elevate them to a prominent position within the Republican party.

While talking to Eric Trump and discussing Twitter banning these despicable people, Watters went there.

"I guess this conspiracy deal on the internet, Twitter just basically cracked down," he said. "Do you think this is an attempt to kind of interfere in an election because you know, Q can do some crazy stuff with the pizza stuff and the Wayfair stuff but they also uncovered a lot of great stuff when it comes to Epstein and the deep state.”

Yeah because the stuff in Q's case is murder, and shootings, and violent threats. All are acceptable if you support Trump.

Q uncovered nothing. Reporters for several news organizations uncovered the Epstein story and exposed him for the child molester he was. The "deep state" is a construct which has no meaning beyond their crazed imaginations and fever dreams.

"“I never saw Q as dangerous as Antifa, but Antifa gets to run wild on the internet, what do you think is going on there?”
he wondered.

Eric Trump, the idiot son, equated the violent and conspiratorial actions perpetrated by QAnon members with Congressional actions taken by Represenatives Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and Eric Swalwell.

As the Daily Beast explains:

The theory’s followers have gone on to commit violence, including a follower who led an armed standoff at the Hoover Dam last summer, inspired by his frustration that one of Q’s clues never materialized. Months later, a vlogger who made QAnon videos was arrested for allegedly threatening a massacre at YouTube, which he believed was censoring him. In January, a Q believer allegedly murdered his brother with a sword over a conspiratorial idea. Leaders of multiple heavily armed groups on the southern border were led by QAnon believers, who were later arrested for various counts of trespassing and weapons violations. A man accused of murdering a New York mob boss scribbled a Q on his hand in court and claimed to have been motivated by his belief in the conspiracy theory.

Jesse Watters is promoting violence every time he mentions QAnon, but he can't help himself because he's apparently incapable of understanding the danger and deep harm these people are doing to the country.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article

