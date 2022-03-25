Jesse Watters Brags About Trump Shoving A World Leader At NATO

Acting like a fourteen year-old spoiled brat on the world stage equals leadership in the infantile minds at Fox News.
By John AmatoMarch 25, 2022

Jesse Watters, Bill O'Reilly's former side-kick, took offense to President Biden's NATO Summit press conference even though world leaders are celebrating Biden's leadership as he repairs the damage Trump did.

As soon as Biden finished his press conference in Brussels Thursday, Fox News pounced with ridiculous criticisms, despite the fact that Russians are using their nighttime hosts like Tucker Carlson as propaganda to aid their invasion efforts.

Watters called the administration a disaster for reasons unknown before he lamented about the treasonous ex-president who embarrassed our entire nation with his juvenile antics.

Watters said, "Compare that with how Trump worked the room at the NATO summit in 2017."

Fond memories.

"Remember, he pushed the president of Montenegro out of the way so he could be up front and center on stage, leading? Everybody knew there he was in charge. Not Joe Biden," Watters said, as if shoving someone out of the way was a good thing.

To Watters and many at Fox News, a US president should act like a teenage schoolyard bully trying to humiliate other world leaders to feed their own ego.

A true leader never acts like a jerk, and those like Trump who do are covering up their own insecurities and weaknesses.

As David Corn reports at Mother Jones: Leaked Kremlin Memo to Russian Media: It Is “Essential” to Feature Tucker Carlson

Watters and Trump are two buffoons made for each other.

Discussion

