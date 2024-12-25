Merry Christmas From The Driftglass And Blue Gal Gang

Above: Driftglass has discovered woodworking! He made this cat-proof Christmas tree for our living room.

Driftglass and I are so grateful to be a part of the C&L family.

2024 will log ONE HUNDRED episodes of our Professional Left Podcast.

Year in review: We'll record Episode 100 for the year next week! Happy Holidays. xoxo — Bluegal Fran Langum (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2024-12-23T19:18:24.164Z

Here's our latest episode:

This is the year we deleted our Twitter accounts and moved primarily to BlueSky. Follow us at

bluegal.bsky.social

driftglass.bsky.social

proleftpodcast.bsky.social

The kids are doing very well. Junior Dude has moved to Washington State to start life as an independent adult (yay!). The middle Child will graduate from college this year, and the youngest child will graduate next year.

Our three "Internet Kitties" are thriving.

And in addition to all of the above news, I spent the year KNITTING, mostly socks.

Another pair of socks off the needles- pair 15 for 2024. Yarn is Schoppel Edition 3 and heels and stripe in Knitted Wit Gumballs in color “Liberally Bleeding Heart.” 🧶 #knit — Bluegal Fran Langum (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2024-12-21T23:10:24.235Z

I also started a knitting podcast on YouTube.

Driftglass and I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, and that you'll join us in resisting in 2025.

Love,

Fran / Bluegal