Merry Christmas From The Driftglass And Blue Gal Gang

Above: Driftglass has discovered woodworking! He made this cat-proof Christmas tree for our living room.
Driftglass and I are so grateful to be a part of the C&L family.
2024 will log ONE HUNDRED episodes of our Professional Left Podcast.
Here's our latest episode:
This is the year we deleted our Twitter accounts and moved primarily to BlueSky. Follow us at
bluegal.bsky.social
driftglass.bsky.social
proleftpodcast.bsky.social
The kids are doing very well. Junior Dude has moved to Washington State to start life as an independent adult (yay!). The middle Child will graduate from college this year, and the youngest child will graduate next year.
Our three "Internet Kitties" are thriving.
And in addition to all of the above news, I spent the year KNITTING, mostly socks.
I also started a knitting podcast on YouTube.
Driftglass and I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, and that you'll join us in resisting in 2025.
Love,
Fran / Bluegal