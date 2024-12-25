From Our Home To Yours, Merry Christmas! We Love The Sh*t Out Of Y'all.

It’s Christmastime, and while you might think we don’t have much to celebrate this year because of you-know-who, you’d be wrong! When Karoli allowed me to play with y’all in the C&L sandbox over two years ago, I got much more than a job. I have a family; all commenters and readers are included. I feel so grateful for that. I sneak and read some of the comments when I can, even those hating on me for what I wrote (insert laughing emoji).

This past year has been challenging for me and so many others, but let’s manifest 2025 to be a good year despite you-know-who; while he will likely wish everyone a Merry Christmas (we couldn't say that before, don’tchaknow), including his “haters,” (hey, that’s us!) we can take revenge by having a wonderful holiday.

I’m grateful to have a warm home, an unbelievably wonderful partner, my cat, Whisper, my 3 stepcats, and my Honey’s two children.

When we (and by we, I mean my Honey, Gerry. I didn't do shit.) started decorating the tree, I cooked some chili in the kitchen.



Meanwhile, we have cat issues. Oy! When I moved into this old house, my cat, who I adopted in NYC years ago after she was found on the streets of the Bronx, got territorial. She really, really hates cats. G’s 3 cats are very fancy, schmancy breeds, but Whisper, my Bronx cat baby, wasn’t about to cooperate with the others. So, she’s taken over the 2nd floor, and the other cats aren’t allowed to come up here anymore:(

But she’s missing out. Here’s Theo, our Maine Coon. By the way, why do my Honey and his kids insist on cutting his hair every year? I DON’T LIKE THAT! LEAVE THEO ALONE! #FreeTheo.

Here he is, WITH HIS HAIR, posing for me.

And here’s Tiki, a Scottish Fold, who I call a little stinker because that’s what he is.

This is Nina. She is a Highlander Lynx, and she rocks her eyeliner so hard. When we have a fire going, she owns the fireplace.

About my C&L family.

After I was diagnosed with cancer precisely one year ago, Fran launched a GoFundMe for me after I was overwhelmed with medical bills. The weight loss and the radiation made me look all wrinkly, so Red Painter sent me a massive box of creams and whatnot. Heather sent me the most incredible messages of support. Susie has been there for me each and every day. As for Scarce, he remains a mystery. Sometimes, I think he’s either a superhero or a villain. If he’s a villain, he’s the good kind, like the guy in V for Vendetta. Amato would call me periodically to see how I was doing, and that meant a lot to me. Oh, and Aliza. I love that woman and Jamie, Logan, and Kathy.

As for you guys, you keep us going, and we genuinely care about y’all. From our crazy house to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. And fuck you-know-who, that whiny little bitch. We all have each other, and that feels good. We’re not alone.

You can follow me on Bluesky here. Tell me you're a C&L reader, and I'll follow back.