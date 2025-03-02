'They're Wusses': Jasmine Crockett Explains Why MTG's Committee Won't Subpoena Elon Musk

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Republicans on the House DOGE subcommittee of not having the backbone to subpoena billionaire Elon Musk as he leads an effort to fire thousands of government workers.

During a Sunday interview on MSNBC, host Alex Witt asked Crockett if Greene's Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee was looking into Musk for threatening to fire employees who do not send him an email detailing what they accomplished.

"Are you looking into the legality of this?" Witt wondered. "Have some been fired as they've been threatened to be fired if they don't respond?"

"We get no answers," Crockett replied. "I mean, [the DOGE subcommittee] is just something for Marjorie Taylor Greene to sit atop and make it seem like she's important. We ain't doing nothing."

"Because we've yet to have anyone that works for DOGE. I don't even have a list of who works for DOGE. We have nothing from them whatsoever."

"And when we decided that we wanted to subpoena him to come in, him being Elon, you know who didn't even want to debate it? The Republicans."

"Can I ask you, is it also a little bit because they're afraid to go up against Elon Musk and Donald Trump?" the MSNBC host pressed.

"Well, I don't know if they're afraid," Crockett responded. "I just think they're wusses."

"I've said that they've castrated their constitutional duties," she added. "You've got Republicans that will only move or, as we used to say, jump whenever Donald Trump says jump or Elon says jump, and it's usually how high, right? Like that's what they're doing."