Peter Navarro Complains That Trump Appoints Rogue Judges

Former jailbird and Trump advisor Peter Navarro attacked the Court of International Trade judges for halting Trump's 'illegal" tariffs by calling them "rogue judges," including the judge appointed by Trump.

The Trump administration is in a panic over the latest court decision rendering all their tariffs on foreign entities illegal.

Navarro stumbled through his moronic talking points when the Fox Business host pointed out that one judge was appointed by Trump and another was appointed by Reagan.

NAVARRO: And with respect to the legal arguments themselves, these are rogue judges that are basically operating at this thing. HOST: One was appointed by Donald Trump. That's a rogue judge? NAVARRO: There was one appointed by Donald Trump, who was a career bureaucrat over at USTR. But more importantly, the person who wrote the decision, Rastani, was appointed by Reagan, free trader. She's the one who took the lead trying to stop the Section 232 tariffs and got overruled in the appeals court. So there's a lot of stuff going on at the court.

Navarro couldn't save himself. He makes Trump look like a bigger fool than he already is.

The Trump administration continues to attack the judiciary for halting any of his executive orders that they deem unconstitutional. They are considered rogue justices, or part of the deep state that hates Trump himself.

Apparently Trump is appointing rogue judges. Gotcha!