Peter Navarro Melts Down Over Harris's First Name

Recent jailbird Peter Navarro spun out when discussing Vice President Harris's first name, while substituting for prison inmate Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice on Tuesday morning.

Demented Donald has been spinning his few remaining brain cells trying to come up with a nickname for Vice President Kamala Harris, a nickname that he believes is the key to victory in November. Their entire campaign has been focusing on ways to smear Kamala using teenage rank-outs and stringing together weirdo descriptions of her.

Navarro has a new plan.

I imagine you from this day forward, never, ever, ever to refer to Kamala Harris by her first name, only her first name, Kamala, Kamala, Kamala.

She is not a soccer star, okay? Pele, I get it, Messi, I get it, okay?

But when you use Kamala these days, it does not do us any good, works in the other direction. It personalizes her and it creates a favorable impression.

We haven't been able to do what needs to be done based on her resume, turn Kamala into a four-letter word like Hillary was, so stop doing that, okay?

No more Kamala.

The only exception to that rule is if you use it with a Trump-like nickname, so ode or homage to that famous, yes, pop music, Kama Chameleon, that's not bad, Kama Liar, that's not bad, but we're having a wake right now, okay?

We're burying Kamala as a single-use name, okay?

Think about it.

When was the last time you heard somebody refer to Donald John Trump favorably or affectionately or at all simply as Donald?

The only time you ever hear Donald is if it's got a the in front of it, and it's a pejorative when people do that, right?

So cut the Kamala crap, okay?

Cut the Kamala crap.

Please pass that on.

Some of my friends in the social media, please put that out there.

Everybody, everybody, send this out right now.

It's not doing the Trump campaign a single bit of good to ever refer to this woman by her first name.

She is not Pele.

She cannot bend them like Pele or Beckham.