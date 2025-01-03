'Gomer' Comer Upset That Liz Cheney Awarded Presidential Citizens Medal

The often befuddled Chairman of the House Oversight Committee was very upset that Biden awarded Liz Cheney the Presidential Citizens Medal.

This award for Cheney's diligence in uncovering the truth abiout the attack on the US Capitol has inflamed the entire MAGA cult.

Goodie.

Rep. James Comer's committee ruthlessly investigated President Biden and his family for Comer's entire tenure as chairman. He had nothing to show for it except an endless number of Fox News interviews promising results. Results that never came to fruition.

COMER: It's a slap in the face to all the good Americans who actually deserve to be recognized for their public service or for their sacrifice or for their community activism. You think about all the first responders that risk their lives every day, all the military frontline soldiers who risk their lives every day, all the people that run charitable organizations and do good things at church, and none of them got recognized by Joe Biden, but he recognized Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson. And I want to remind everyone, touching on what Byron Donald said, every committee in the history of Congress is appointed by the Speaker and Minority Leader. The majority party appoints their members, the minority party appoints their members. Kevin McCarty appointed good members to that committee, but Nancy Pelosi rejected them because she knew they would be truthful and they wouldn't go along with the false narrative that the media and the Democrats were trying to create about Donald Trump. So she kicked Jim Jordan and Jim Banks off and put Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on there who would just go along with all the fake propaganda that the Democrat National Committee and their friends in the left-wing media were spouting out.

Speaker Pelosi rightly refused to put Reps Jordan and Banks on the January 6 committee because of their ties to the insurrection itself. Both may have been called to testify to the committee. Minority leader McCarthy could have easily replaced them with a hundred other members, but instead made a political decision to try to undermine the validity of the January 6 committee.