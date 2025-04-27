'Paying The Price For Biden': GOP Senator Blames Ex-president For Trump's Bad Polling

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) suggested former President Joe Biden was to blame for President Donald Trump's poor approval rating on ending the war in Ukraine.
By David EdwardsApril 27, 2025

"There are brand new polling numbers that we've got out today that the American people do not think President Trump is handling this well," Fox News host Shannon Bream told Kennedy on Sunday. "His job approval on handling Russia and Ukraine is at 36 and 39 percent, respectively."

"I think, Shannon, America is paying the price right now for President Biden's appeasement," Kennedy replied. "The Biden people believed in diplomacy first, last, and always. We're in a knife fight with Russia and China and Iran, and the Biden people wanted to quote Socrates to them."

"Putin has reneged on every promise that he has made to President Trump," he added. "I think that Putin thinks that America has taken the bullet train to chump town."

"I think he thinks we're afraid of him. He has jacked around President Trump at every turn. He has disrespected our president."

