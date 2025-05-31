TACO King Admits ‘Elon’s Really Not Leaving’ During Press Conference

The TACO King held a bizarre press conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office on Friday, ostensibly to wave goodbye to the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But both Trump and Musk essentially admitted that the billionaire oligarch wasn’t really going anywhere, at least when it comes to his influence on the federal government. Via Gizmodo:

“This is not the end of DOGE. This is only the beginning,” Musk said, explaining that his time as a Special Government Employee (SGE) was limited.

SGEs can’t legally work for more than 130 days in any 365-day period, and that period is indeed coming to an end for Musk. But these guys aren’t exactly known for following the rules, and it seems like a convenient way to lower Musk’s profile while maintaining his influence.

The billionaire has apparently been getting on everyone’s nerves, but Musk’s exit appears to be largely symbolic, given that many of the young men he’s installed throughout the government are still in their positions. And President Trump admitted as much during the press conference.

“Many of the DOGE people, Elon, are staying behind too, so they’re not leaving,” Trump said. “And Elon’s really not leaving. He’s going to be back and forth.”