Elon Musk Admits He Will Lie To Achieve Their "DOGE" Goals

Co-president Elon Musk joined Trump in the White House, took questions from the press, and admitted that he and DOGE would lie and get things wrong as he attacks federal employees and agencies in his effort to destroy the federal government.

Some unnamed reporter asked Elon Musk why anyone should believe him after he lied and claimed $50 million went to Gaza for condoms after it was fact-checked to be false.

MUSK: Well first of all, some of the things that I say will be incorrect and should be corrected. So nobody's going to bat a thousand, we will make mistakes, but we'll act quickly to correct any mistakes.

This was repeatedly fact-checked, and yet Trump, Musk, and his A.I .press secretary and MAGA congresscritters continued to lie about the condoms.

There was noting quick in their correction.

As an aside, the reporter was wrong when she claimed $50 million worth of condoms were going to Mozambique.

LIAR.

MUSK: You know, if it went to Mozambique instead of Gaza, I'm like, okay, that's not as bad, but still, you know, why are we doing that?

Is it too much to ask for this asshole to do like five minutes of googling to understand WTF he's doing?

Elon Musk MUST be held to a high standard when supposedly "rooting out" government waste. He doesn't give a sh*t about being accurate, just spreading MAGA propaganda to destroy as much of our government as possible.

Mozambique has one of the highest HIV rates in the world, but still, this was incorrect.

CNN reports:

There was also no plan to spend $50 million on condoms for Mozambique.Federal figures show that USAID condom aid totaled about $8 million worldwide in the 2023 fiscal year, the last year for which data is available, and that no condoms at all went to Mozambique. Mozambique, which is among the countries with the highest prevalence of HIV, received about $5.4 million worth of non-condom contraceptives that year from USAID

