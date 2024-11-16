Elon And Vivek's 'DOGE' Department Plan To Cut Veterans Healthcare

Donald Trump has created an outside advisory department called "Department of Government Efficiency", which will be run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The purpose? To cut back on government waste and spending. Ironic, since Elon is one of the (if not the) richest man in the world and Vivek is a millionaire. But you know, they understand what us regular people need.

Anyhow, it has come out that one of the areas they plan to focus on is VETERANS HEALTHCARE. Yes, those greedy, needy, evil veterans who served our country and just need healthcare, mental health services, dental and vision care. Screw them veterans!

So why are they adding veterans healthcare to the list? Well, Vivek is proposing that federal programs "without congressional authorization" be cut. That would include veterans healthcare, NASA and early education programs. Damn them kids too!

Some of the confusion stems from the fact that these programs have to get reapproved or go through reappropriations or legislation, which is what happens normally. In fact, the Veterans’ Health Care Eligibility Reform Act of 1996 actually expired in 1998, but still receives about $120 billion in funding each year.

Maybe Vivek was talking out of his a** and just didn't know what programs he was talking about. That is me being generous. Most likely he DOES know and just does not care. This man is all about having power. Partnering with Elon Musk will get him in circles he could never have imagined. Who cares if veterans and children get hurt?

The Republican motto: Screw the poor people!