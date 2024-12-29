Steve Bannon Steps Up MAGA War On Elon Musk

Elon Musk's war with MAGA continues to burn, and now Steve Bannon has entered the conversation! Get your popcorn. On December 27, Bannon called Musk a Toddler on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter

Steve Bannon is trending on Twitter with many video clips of Bannon posted today. It appears many of the Bannon videos are older but "Scabby Steve" as Trump used to call him is not a fan of Leon. In a 2023 clip, Bannon rants about the world's richest man:

"He is a total and complete phony… He is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the Chinese Communist Party.”

I am fighting COVID right now and the MAGA war is good medicine. No one knows how to pour gasoline on a dumpster fire better than Bannon. It's a proper war now since Steve entered the battle.

