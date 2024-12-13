Vivek Ramaswamy Tries And Fails To Spin A 'Sir Story'

Hey Vivek, even Trump fails at those Sir Stories. Take a hint.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardDecember 13, 2024

The felon decided to create an outside advisory department for his upcoming administration called the "Department of Government Efficiency," which will be run by the wealthiest man in the world, Leon Musk, and billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy. The wealthy duo claim to want to cut back on government waste and spending. Ramaswamy has vowed that the upcoming Department of Government Efficiency 'DOGE' would "delete" entire departments.

To be clear, T*ump will inherit a strong economy from his predecessor, just as he did in his first term when he tried to ride on former President Barack Obama's coattails. But, Donald bungled his response to the pandemic and literally danced while Americans were dying, leaving office with a negative jobs number. Wash, rinse, repeat. After Republicans leave office, Democratic Presidents have to clean up their mess every single time, and it's about to happen again.

Ramaswamy posted a sir story about a federal employee on the Bad App, and of all the things that never happened, this happened the most.

Sure thing, buddy. The CEO of the Bad Place, Linda Yaccarino, responded, writing, "Love this so much!!!" If I roll my eyes any harder, I'm going to give myself a seizure. But others did not lick the billionaire's boots. I hate linking to the Stupid App, but I don't have a choice here since Ramaswamy is too much of a little pussy to post his gaslighting sir story on Bluesky. Still, Ramaswamy was slagged in the Bad Place.

If my job at C&L ended because of some dipshit billionaire, I would not be grateful. I'd be pissed the hell off. I love, love, love working here, and I can pay my bills each month. Zero people would lick Leon and Ramawhater's boots for obliterating their jobs. Get the fuck out of here with that gaslighting bullshit, Vivek.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.

