Vivek Ramaswamy Tries And Fails To Spin A 'Sir Story'

The felon decided to create an outside advisory department for his upcoming administration called the "Department of Government Efficiency," which will be run by the wealthiest man in the world, Leon Musk, and billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy. The wealthy duo claim to want to cut back on government waste and spending. Ramaswamy has vowed that the upcoming Department of Government Efficiency 'DOGE' would "delete" entire departments.

To be clear, T*ump will inherit a strong economy from his predecessor, just as he did in his first term when he tried to ride on former President Barack Obama's coattails. But, Donald bungled his response to the pandemic and literally danced while Americans were dying, leaving office with a negative jobs number. Wash, rinse, repeat. After Republicans leave office, Democratic Presidents have to clean up their mess every single time, and it's about to happen again.

Ramaswamy posted a sir story about a federal employee on the Bad App, and of all the things that never happened, this happened the most.

Just got approached by a federal employee who asked for a selfie & shared how much she appreciates DOGE: “it has to happen & if I get fired, I’m ok with it.” Most humans are good people & yes that includes most federal workers too. It’s the size & scope of the *bureaucracy*… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 11, 2024

Sure thing, buddy. The CEO of the Bad Place, Linda Yaccarino, responded, writing, "Love this so much!!!" If I roll my eyes any harder, I'm going to give myself a seizure. But others did not lick the billionaire's boots. I hate linking to the Stupid App, but I don't have a choice here since Ramaswamy is too much of a little pussy to post his gaslighting sir story on Bluesky. Still, Ramaswamy was slagged in the Bad Place.

You expect people to believe this dumbass shit? Man I know people are stupid but you’re asking for a lot here. https://t.co/D0LqpTfPLs — Miguel Vargas (@mvargastb) December 12, 2024

I smell BULLSHIT. Say her name. If she’s “ok with it” she’ll be OK with you sharing her name. @VivekGRamaswamy you’re a fucking liar to! https://t.co/kB28UO0Pq8 — Fluffs_Travels (@Fluffs_travel) December 13, 2024

Since his tweet will go viral for being made-up and ridiculous, here is something to keep in mind:



DOGE is being created to give private businesses greater power to make your lives worse.



That's it. These guys want private companies to be able to put the squeeze on you more. https://t.co/o7OQXLM5eS — John Condon (@JohnCondon611) December 12, 2024

Imagine being a millionaire about to steal people’s Social Security and writing this 👇 https://t.co/aYWF1NZHkf — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) December 12, 2024

This never happened, better chance someone asks for a selfie with my nutsack. No one in the entire world is “ok with it” when they get laid off. https://t.co/NpGZsJR2zW — Nick Folk’s Golden Toe (@NickFolksToe) December 12, 2024

Alex, I’ll take SH*T THAT NEVER HAPPENED for $200. https://t.co/Jq7XNB73ae — plezWorld (@plezWorld) December 13, 2024

This dude is so full of shit. Jesus Christ, go touch grass https://t.co/mC3HK6dMxe — JENe sais quoi 🍉 (@UnCoolGrlJEN) December 12, 2024

If my job at C&L ended because of some dipshit billionaire, I would not be grateful. I'd be pissed the hell off. I love, love, love working here, and I can pay my bills each month. Zero people would lick Leon and Ramawhater's boots for obliterating their jobs. Get the fuck out of here with that gaslighting bullshit, Vivek.