RFK's Racist Defense Of NIH Cuts: China Doesn't Spend On DEI

During Wednesday's Senate (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee) hearing, HHS head RFK Jr. claimed the budget cuts in the NIH would be fine because, like China, the US will not spend money on DEI.

How diverse does RFK believe communist China is?

What a fool.

Sen. Cassidy asked how HHS will do more with less.

CASSIDY: How will the NIH successfully do more with less? How we build those new scientists to find these cures and to compete with geopolitical rivals? RFK JR: Well for one thing, Senator Cassidy, you're talking about neurodegenerative disease now. CASSIDY: For example, ALS or Alzheimer's. RFK JR: ALS, right. The Chinese are not, are not spending a lot of money on DEI and there, and we are cutting those studies, we're cutting studies on gain-of-function studies, and we're cutting, we're cutting grants to foreign scientists from adversarial countries, and particularly the Chinese, which have the Thousand Talents Program, which is openly trying to exploit U.S. research and and take our IP.

How does making massive cuts to the NIH, including Trump's racist attack on non-whites or DEI, make the NIH better?

Answer: It doesn't.

Using DEI as a defense for the Trump administration's incompetence is infuriating.