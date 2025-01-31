The TL;DR Version Of RFK's Very Bad Confirmation Hearing

Roadkill gourmet and notable Brain Worm scholar RFK Jr. had what appears to be a very damaging confirmation hearing yesterday, in which some facts about his beliefs came out.

We learned that the ol’ Brain Worm:

petitioned the FDA to stop administering COVID vaccinations at a peak of the pandemic

claimed that COVID was genetically engineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people

wants to remove fluoride from drinking water despite its proven effectiveness to dramatically reduce tooth decay

founded an anti-vax group that lied that vaccines cause autism

believes raw milk —which is not safe to drink and can make you ill— is good for people

So, that his nomination is still standing is a travesty. As we said last night, we need to reflexively reject every nominee that the 4th Reich puts up, and boy did the Nazis make that easy for us!

Everyone, take a couple of minutes today and send your Senators an email or make a call telling them to vote this clown off the island. Remember, it is only a tick mark on a tally sheet, you don’t have to say much else.

UPDATE 1: I contacted Sens. Murray and Cantwell and it took about 3 minutes to fill out the form from BOTH their offices. We can do this, easy.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): Looks like our next HHS Secretary pops nicotine pouches. Wait, what?