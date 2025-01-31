The TL;DR Version Of RFK's Very Bad Confirmation Hearing

The TL;DR Version Of RFK's Very Bad Confirmation Hearing
By TengrainJanuary 31, 2025

Roadkill gourmet and notable Brain Worm scholar RFK Jr. had what appears to be a very damaging confirmation hearing yesterday, in which some facts about his beliefs came out.

We learned that the ol’ Brain Worm:

  • petitioned the FDA to stop administering COVID vaccinations at a peak of the pandemic
  • claimed that COVID was genetically engineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people
  • wants to remove fluoride from drinking water despite its proven effectiveness to dramatically reduce tooth decay
  • founded an anti-vax group that lied that vaccines cause autism
  • believes raw milk —which is not safe to drink and can make you ill— is good for people

So, that his nomination is still standing is a travesty. As we said last night, we need to reflexively reject every nominee that the 4th Reich puts up, and boy did the Nazis make that easy for us!

Everyone, take a couple of minutes today and send your Senators an email or make a call telling them to vote this clown off the island. Remember, it is only a tick mark on a tally sheet, you don’t have to say much else.

UPDATE 1: I contacted Sens. Murray and Cantwell and it took about 3 minutes to fill out the form from BOTH their offices. We can do this, easy.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): Looks like our next HHS Secretary pops nicotine pouches. Wait, what?

kennedy_tweet_1-29-2025.jpg

