The TL;DR Version Of RFK's Very Bad Confirmation Hearing

Roadkill gourmet and notable Brain Worm scholar RFK Jr. had what appears to be a very damaging confirmation hearing yesterday, in which some facts about his beliefs came out.
We learned that the ol’ Brain Worm:
- petitioned the FDA to stop administering COVID vaccinations at a peak of the pandemic
- claimed that COVID was genetically engineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people
- wants to remove fluoride from drinking water despite its proven effectiveness to dramatically reduce tooth decay
- founded an anti-vax group that lied that vaccines cause autism
- believes raw milk —which is not safe to drink and can make you ill— is good for people
So, that his nomination is still standing is a travesty. As we said last night, we need to reflexively reject every nominee that the 4th Reich puts up, and boy did the Nazis make that easy for us!
Everyone, take a couple of minutes today and send your Senators an email or make a call telling them to vote this clown off the island. Remember, it is only a tick mark on a tally sheet, you don’t have to say much else.
UPDATE 1: I contacted Sens. Murray and Cantwell and it took about 3 minutes to fill out the form from BOTH their offices. We can do this, easy.
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.
Editor's note (Frances Langum): Looks like our next HHS Secretary pops nicotine pouches. Wait, what?