97th Oscars Awards: Open Thread

I've seen most of them.
By John AmatoMarch 2, 2025

As Nicole Belle previously wrote, "It's time for the Academy Awards, or what is passing for Hollywood's big night."

Best actor

  • Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
  • Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
  • Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
  • Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
  • Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best actress

  • Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"
  • Mikey Madison, "Anora"
  • Demi Moore, "The Substance"
  • Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best director

  • Sean Baker, "Anora"
  • Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
  • James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"
  • Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
  • Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best picture

  • "Anora"
  • "The Brutalist"
  • "A Complete Unknown"
  • "Conclave"
  • "Dune: Part Two"
  • "Emilia Pérez"
  • "I'm Still Here"
  • "Nickel Boys"
  • "The Substance"
  • "Wicked"

Best supporting actress

  • Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"
  • Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
  • Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
  • Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
  • Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Best supporting actor

  • Yura Borisov, "Anora"
  • Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
  • Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
  • Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
  • Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Brody is the favorite, but I thought Timothée Chalamet was excellent as Dylan.
Demi Moore was fearless and is the favorite, but I also loved Mikey Madison. I admit it, I am also a Cynthia Erivo fanboy in everything she does.

Open thread away.

