97th Oscars Awards: Open Thread

As Nicole Belle previously wrote, "It's time for the Academy Awards, or what is passing for Hollywood's big night."
Best actor
- Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
- Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
- Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
- Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
- Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
- Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"
- Mikey Madison, "Anora"
- Demi Moore, "The Substance"
- Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"
Best director
- Sean Baker, "Anora"
- Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
- James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"
- Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
- Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"
Best picture
- "Anora"
- "The Brutalist"
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "I'm Still Here"
- "Nickel Boys"
- "The Substance"
- "Wicked"
Best supporting actress
- Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"
- Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
- Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
- Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
- Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"
Best supporting actor
- Yura Borisov, "Anora"
- Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
- Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
- Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
- Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
Brody is the favorite, but I thought Timothée Chalamet was excellent as Dylan.
Demi Moore was fearless and is the favorite, but I also loved Mikey Madison. I admit it, I am also a Cynthia Erivo fanboy in everything she does.
Open thread away.