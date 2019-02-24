2019 Academy Awards Open Thread

Yup, we're closing out awards season with the Big Kahuna. It's time for the Academy Awards, or what is passing for Hollywood's big night. This Oscars night started with a controversy and just an endless series of really dumb decisions that guarantee this will be a strange and potentially real lame night.

First Kevin Hart decided to consciously uncouple from hosting duties. Then the Academy decided to not have any host at all.

Then they decided not to perform the nominated Best Songs. Then they decided they would have songs, but only some of them performed by the artists from the film. That's okay, Lin-Manuel Miranda, you've had plenty of time on stage. Let's let that up and comer Bette Midler sing the song instead.

Then they decided they'd save time by presenting some of the "boring" awards during the commercials, until they were blasted by those who understand that movies is more than the actors, so they put them back in.

In a year that we clamored for different voices, and women created some brilliant movies, the "Best Director" category has nothing but men. Of the 21 writers nominated for screenplay, only two are women. Roma is nominated in both the "Best Picture" and "Best Foreign Language" film, and got it's distribution mainly through Netflix streaming. Some of the best performances were entirely snubbed (Sorry, Toni Collette in Hereditary and Ethan Hawke in First Reformed, you were entirely robbed), while others are inscrutable ("The Place Where Lost Things Go" is not even the Best Song of the movie Mary Poppins Returns, much less of all the movies out this year).

If I sound a little bitter, it's because I saw this chart:

Laugh if you want, but representation matters. This is how we listen to women in microcosm. This is how we listen to minorities in microcosm. This is why the Academy has to do better than this.

Here's the list of nominees, if you want to play along.



↓ Story continues below ↓ BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite ANIMATED FEATURE FILM Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse CINEMATOGRAPHY Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born COSTUME DESIGN The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots BEST DIRECTOR Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at The Garden

Period. End of Sentence. FILM EDITING BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM Capernaum

Cold War

Never Looks Away

Roma

Shoplifters MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice ORIGINAL SCORE Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns ORIGINAL SONG "All The Stars," Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs PRODUCTION DESIGN Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma ANIMATED SHORT FILM Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin SOUND EDITING Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma SOUND MIXING Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born VISUAL EFFECTS Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story ADAPTED SCREENPLAY The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

