Rosalía Stuns With Live Rendition Of 'Bergain' At 2026 Brit Awards

Spanish singer Rosalía was awarded international artist of the year for her astonishing Lux. This genre-bending, multi-lingual opus spans pretty much the entire gamut of Western musical traditions to the present day.

There were some questions about how she'd be able to pull this off live, as it combines a full orchestra, choral voices, her own opera-like singing, and the cameo from Björk, but they did so brilliantly.

Source: Rolling Stone



Rosalía delivered a striking, drama-filled performance of “Berghain” at the 2026 Brit Awards — and Björk even made a surprise appearance. It marks the song’s live debut, and the first time the collaborators sang together onstage. Rosalía was a vision in white as she delivered the operatic German opening to the symphonic track. The Spanish singer was backed by the Heritage Orchestra and surrounded by a half-circle choir donning blazers. Then, she and the choir parted for Björk to deliver her hypnotic verse. As usual, the Icelandic singer was wearing an avant-garde get-up, including a beaded headpiece that almost seemed to hover around her. The stunning performance closed with an intense dance party between Rosalía and her dancers as heavy synths, strobe lights, and electronic beats exploded around them, capturing the spirit of the club the song is named after.

