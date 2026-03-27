Mike Lindell Served With Lawsuit At CPAC During A Live Interview

On Thursday, My Pillow's Mike Lindell was served with a lawsuit during a live interview at CPAC.

You can't make this stuff up.

A woman interrupted Lindell and tried handing him some papers. "We're on TV, please," Mike Lindell repeated over and over again.

The lady continued trying to hand him some legal documents. " We're on TV, please," Lindell croaked. "You've been served," she replied.

"We're on TV, please," he continued.

The interviewer then grew curious and asked what she was serving him, while Lindell kept trying to shove her away.

Finally, My Pillow Mike set the documents aside.

It's not a happy time at CPAC.