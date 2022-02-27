MyPillow Whackaloon Erupts At CBS Reporter At CPAC

MyPillow CEO and Trumpster conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell lost his mind at CPAC when CBS reporter Robert Costa questioned him about the "martial law" papers he was seen carrying into the White House back in January 2021.
By HeatherFebruary 27, 2022

MyPillow CEO and Trumpster conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell lost his mind at CPAC when CBS reporter Robert Costa questioned him about the "martial law" papers he was seen carrying into the White House back in January 2021. As we discussed at the time:

Unfortunately, a good portion of Lindell’s notes was obscured but they mention “… Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the ... martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …” and “...on Foreign Interference in the election. Trigger ... powers. Make clear this is China/Iran ... also used domestic actors.” Lindell also mentions moving Trump loyalist Kash Patel to the CIA.

Costa tried asking the MyPillow guy about the details of the documents he was seen carrying and was met with this hostile response from Lindell:

Despite repeated attempts, the names of the lawyers who drafted the papers remained unknown, and Costa approached Lindell to find out the missing piece of information.

When Costa asked Lindell who drafted the papers, he responded: "That's none of your business. A bunch of lawyers did. I never read them."

Lindell then laced into a range of debunked conspiracy theories involving Dominion Voting Systems.

The businessman said that he "never" discussed the issue of martial law with Trump, and then told Costa "to go back watching your old rotten news."

Lindell then started yelling at Costa and deriding him as a "traitor," prompting others to jump into the mix.

"You're a traitor!" Lindell said. "This is old news you're regurgitating."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue