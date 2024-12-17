Fox Expert Calls School Shootings 'A Fact Of Life'

Fox was discussing the school shooting in Madison on Monday, and they brought in their "expert," former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro. It would be an understatement to say that moron Mauro was rather nonchalant about the whole thing, saying that it was just "a fact of life" and that all we could do is pray for the victims:

"You know, it's this story again," Mauro opined. "And all we can do is pray for the people who have gone to the hospital." "It's become very much a fact of life here in America at the school level, and there's certain things here that really do jump out at you," he continued. "It's at a younger level school." "And it just really does show that, you know, it's going to be a fact of life to have school resources officers, to have metal detectors, to have response protocols."

Of course, Mauro was not the only idiot out there. Alex Jones showed that he still hasn't learned a damn thing and shot off his fat mouth.

While most Wisconsin Republicans quietly offered their usual meaningless thoughts and prayers, one state representative Barbara Dittrich, went so far to call the shooter "Christophobic," even though the shooter was a student at a private Christian school.

But then again, Wisconsin Republicans would do best by just keeping their big yaps shut altogether, since the blood is on their hands as well as the shooters. In 2019, Governor Tony Evers ordered the legislature to take up two very specific, common sense gun laws - a red flag law and stricter, more thorough universal background checks. The Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out of the special sessions in less than a minute, which left them plenty of time to go cash their checks from the NRA.