'F*cking Idiot' Alex Jones Gets Slammed For Thoughts On School Shooting

It's dangerous when he does this.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardDecember 17, 2024

Unsurprisingly, there was another school shooting in our gun-saturated country, where 334.9 million people live. There are an estimated 393 million guns in the United States, more than in any other country. But conservatives don't want to talk about the guns.

Meanwhile, a student at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, came armed and shot ten people, killing a teacher and a student on Monday morning.

In New Mexico on Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly gunned down his parents and teenage siblings and then drunkenly called 911 to confess to the quadruple homicide.

Conspiracy theorist and gun-humping podcaster, who propagated lies about the slaughter of Sandy Hook children, launched another lie. Again, to these people, it's not the guns. Jones is blaming a gang member or claiming the teenager is trans.

That didn't go down well at the Bad Place.

Christ, what an asshole.

