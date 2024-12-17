'F*cking Idiot' Alex Jones Gets Slammed For Thoughts On School Shooting

Unsurprisingly, there was another school shooting in our gun-saturated country, where 334.9 million people live. There are an estimated 393 million guns in the United States, more than in any other country. But conservatives don't want to talk about the guns.

Meanwhile, a student at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, came armed and shot ten people, killing a teacher and a student on Monday morning.

In New Mexico on Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly gunned down his parents and teenage siblings and then drunkenly called 911 to confess to the quadruple homicide.

Conspiracy theorist and gun-humping podcaster, who propagated lies about the slaughter of Sandy Hook children, launched another lie. Again, to these people, it's not the guns. Jones is blaming a gang member or claiming the teenager is trans.

That didn't go down well at the Bad Place.

I think you should stop talking about school shootings. You don’t have a good track record regarding school conspiracies https://t.co/tZVNBLPmb8 — Kimmy Loves Purple💜#FBS (@kimmyifuplease) December 16, 2024

Some people never learn the lesson. It was 100% gun related. https://t.co/zqwwoY9LZz — Blossommdb.bsky.social🌷 (@blossomedchild) December 16, 2024

You're just begging for another defamation lawsuit aren't you, you fucking idiot. https://t.co/6BBUITXRNh — Bakeman Say: It was self defense, for all of us. (@Skot69) December 16, 2024

Alex, maybe you should sit this one out bro! #SandyHook https://t.co/qgOxGuzao4 — Jürgen .. 🌎❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) December 16, 2024

1.5% is trans and 98.5% is gonna be a white straight American. 82 school shootings have been done by a white American, who is typically straight! Plus, I thought you didn't believe in school shootings?! https://t.co/Ubcaw1ZfBN — Layla Freeman (@LaylaFreeman19) December 16, 2024

Christ, what an asshole.