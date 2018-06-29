Annapolis Survivor Rejects 'Thoughts And Prayers' With F-Bomb

Another shooting, another survivor on television whose voice cracks with raw emotion.

OMG she said a swear!

Capital Gazette writer Selene San Felice says her life has been "shattered" after being in the crossfire of another bad guy with a gun.

“I’ve heard that Pres. Trump sent his prayers. I’m not trying to make this political right? But we need more than prayers… I want your prayers but I want something else.”

“I'm going to need more than a couple days of news coverage and some thoughts and prayers, because it's our whole lives have been shattered. And so thanks for your prayers, but I couldn't give a f*ck about them if there's nothing else.”

She got people's attention with the f-bomb, which was not bleeped by CNN.

But I'm with Faith Pennick on this: the F-bomb at the end was righteous and necessary.