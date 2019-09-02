Texas State Rep Rejects Any New Gun Restrictions, Calls For 'Thoughts And Prayers' Instead

Yet another Bible-thumpin' sociopath gives his two cents on the gun debate. And a serious question, if Schaeffer is sincere in his beliefs, and not just exploiting mass carnage for electoral gain, should we blame the sociopath or an electorate that will reward people like him with their votes?

I mean, how else to explain crazy **** like this?

I say NO to “red flag” pre-crime laws. NO to universal background checks. NO to bans on AR-15s, or high capacity magazines. NO to mandatory gun buybacks.

One of Schaeffer's biggest backers is the Gun Owners of America, naturally. Perhaps an even more zealous group than the NRA and led by Larry Pratt.

And ironically, Texas has a whole slew of new laws which will ease gun restrictions even further that went into effect Sept.1, 2019, one day after the massacre in Odessa and Midland, Texas.

Texas state Rep. Matt Schaefer (R) late Saturday dismissed calls to implement “so-called gun control solutions” in wake of a mass shooting in west Texas, saying that he wouldn’t allow the “evil acts” of a few to suppress state residents’ “God-given rights” “‘Do something!’ is the statement we keep hearing. As an elected official with a vote in Austin, let me tell you what I am NOT going to do,” Schaefer said in a series of tweets just hours after a shooting in the state left at least eight people dead and several injured. The state lawmaker went on to push back against calls for instituting regulations such as background checks and “red-flag” laws, arguing that "none of these so-called gun-control solutions will work to stop a person with evil intent." "I say NO to 'red flag' pre-crime laws," Schaefer added in a separate tweet, referring to the law that would make it easier for law enforcement to identify mentally ill people who should be barred from buying firearms. "NO to universal background checks. NO to bans on AR-15s, or high capacity magazines. NO to mandatory gun buybacks." Schaefer instead calls for praying for both the victims and protection. He also pushes for prayers that "God would transform the hearts of people with evil intent."

He concludes his thread by urging citizens to say yes to their "God-given, constitutionally protected rights" and no to "more government intrusions."

I am NOT going to use the evil acts of a handful of people to diminish the God-given rights of my fellow Texans. Period. None of these so-called gun-control solutions will work to stop a person with evil intent. 2/6 — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) September 1, 2019

What can we do? YES to praying for victims. YES to praying for protection. YES to praying that God would transform the hearts of people with evil intent. YES to fathers not leaving their wives and children. YES to discipline in the homes. 4/6 — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) September 1, 2019