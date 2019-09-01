Beto O'Rourke's Angry Reaction To Yet Another Texas Shooting: 'This Is F*cked Up'

Beto O'Rourke responded to the latest gun insanity, the shootings in Odessa and Midland, Texas to a crowd at a campaign stop in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Supporters cheered wildly as O'Rourke called for common-sense gun control.

"Not sure how many gunmen, not sure how many people have been shot, don't know how many people have been killed, the condition of those who have survived, don't know what the motivation is, do not yet know the firearms that were used, or how they acquired them, but we do know this is fucked up. We do know that this has to stop in this country. This is not an act of God, this is not some natural disaster, this is a human-caused problem with a human solution, and if you're willing, we can be the humans who are gonna do something about this."