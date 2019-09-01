Beto O'Rourke Goes Off On 'F*cked Up' Mass Shootings In Uncensored CNN Rant

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke dropped the F-bomb on CNN over a recent mass shooting that occurred near Odessa, Texas.

During an interview on CNN, guest host Dana Bash asked O'Rourke to react to the latest shooting that left at least five dead and 21 injured.

"The rhetoric that we’ve used, the thoughts and prayers that you just referred to, it has done nothing to stop the epidemic of gun violence, to protect our kids, our families, our fellow Americans in public places," O'Rourke said. "One or two a day all over this country, 100 killed daily in the United States of America. We’re averaging about 300 mass shootings a year."

"So yes, this is fucked up," he continued. "If we don’t call it out for what it is, if we’re not able to speak clearly, if we’re not able to act decisively, we’ll continue to have this kind of bloodshed in America."

O'Rourke said that he "cannot accept" the status quo.

"We’re going to speak as defiantly and as strongly as we can but we’re also going to take action. Universal background checks, red flag laws, into the sales of weapons of war and buying those AK-47s and AR-15s back so they cannot be used against our fellow Americans."