'What The F***?' Beto O'Rourke On Racist Donald Trump

Some dummy asked O'Rourke if Trump could do anything to fix the gun problem in the United States. To say O'Rourke was pissed off at the question is to put it mildly. For O'Rourke, Donald Trump is the problem . And the media is complicit by not calling out Trump's virulent racism and violent rhetoric.

So fuck off, media. And ask better questions next time.

Source: Mashable