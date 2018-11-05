Beto Closes Out His Campaign On The Higher Ground -- And Other News

It's the day before the Election That Changes Everything, but I'm not going to talk about the (very) good poll numbers I'm seeing everywhere this morning, because people have been known to lie to pollsters. So just watch Beto's inspiring final ad, and let it cleanse your mind of the darkness spread by the other side. What a pleasant contrast!

I don't think I have to remind you to go out and vote tomorrow, but I'll let someone else tell you:

Barack Obama: "In two days, Illinois - in two days - you get to vote in what might be the most important election of our lifetimes - maybe more important than 2008." https://t.co/8GmMsPaxss pic.twitter.com/E1RX9uCGl3 — The Hill (@thehill) November 5, 2018

.@JoeNBC: “The final several weeks of this campaign has been about racism...Donald Trump has made up a story about an invasion of brown people coming to the United States.” https://t.co/6JDcbJGziS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 5, 2018

Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School and ex-DOJ official who has been studying the issue for years, said he found just 45 credible cases of voter impersonation between 2000 and 2018, a period during which more than a billion votes were cast. https://t.co/J1meENVtzH — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 5, 2018

Roger Stone could face federal charges if Special Counsel Robert Mueller determines he lied to Congress about his contacts with Trump campaign officials and WikiLeaks, @NatashaBertrand reports: https://t.co/gryczxCcax — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 3, 2018

“The 2016 election confirmed that a potential president could run — and win — after stoking racism. Now, in their closing days, the midterms are shaping up as a demonstration of whether the entire Republican Party can succeed by following his lead.” https://t.co/JhuTHMpWhU — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 5, 2018

Did you somehow forget to register to vote?



If you live in one of these states, you can register on Election Day!



Make sure your voice is heard!#VoteWithMercy #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/VhkYBcgDt2 — Sisters of Mercy (@SistersofMercy) November 5, 2018

THIS!

The American civil war didn't end. And Trump is a Confederate president | Rebecca Solnit https://t.co/S0yLDwEZDw — Jon Kitchen (@kitchen5203) November 5, 2018

Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn told to vaccinate children following measles outbreak https://t.co/lMF8c00wgd pic.twitter.com/2F4rIfi0cM

Italy's fascist nationalism is sheer madness, but don't think America's immune https://t.co/djWW8yqa0g — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 5, 2018

At one point, an "F" rating from the NRA would have spelled doom for a U.S. political candidate. Not anymore, as more voters vocally support gun restrictions. https://t.co/zfpZardIoX — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 4, 2018

Apathy generation is a facilitator of authoritarianism. My new NYT oped on our vicious cycle of losing trust in democratic institutions including voting, which lowers participation so they fail even more. Remedy is to embrace and fix—yes, even the failing. https://t.co/j5JIbAZcWv pic.twitter.com/tpYlLysKI7 — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) November 5, 2018

Morning Digest: Longest-serving House Republican is in for a real race in Alaska https://t.co/wn2HN6VNjg — Daily Kos (@dailykos) November 5, 2018

The states that fully implemented #Obamacare had a reduction in infant mortality. Those that didn’t had an increase.

Access to healthcare literally saves lives, that's not surprising!#MedicareForAll #GOPVotingBlue#VoteDem #VoteBlue #GOTV

https://t.co/7xwVp95Qzm — Renee Hoagenson 2018 🌊 (@ReneeHoagenson) November 5, 2018

So let me get this straight.



The "War On Christmas" is being waged by people who say "Happy Holidays" and NOT by those who not only declare "No Room At The Inn" but treat refugees as criminals?



These people would kidnap

baby Jesus and put him in a cage, but we're the problem?? — Leesa Brown (@ReasonVsFear) November 5, 2018

Rachel Maddow Blows Up Brian Kemp’s Bogus Democratic Hack Claim In Georgia https://t.co/XfFpwsnrMs via @politicususa — @AdamsFlaFan (@AdamsFlaFan) November 5, 2018

Missouri is expecting the highest midterm turnout since 1994, and because there's no early voting, a projected 2.3 million people will all be voting in one day.



Stay in line and read your ballot beforehand! (Link to ballot in article)https://t.co/fDJCvpP01E — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) November 5, 2018

Fox News talks about George Soros a lot. Its conservative talk shows blame him for all sorts of ills, sometimes even pushing into conspiracy theories.



But the head of Soros's philanthropic group said Fox won't let him on air to rebut the wild accusations. https://t.co/hOWRET72S5 — CNN (@CNN) November 5, 2018

Let me try to put this whole "Trump's great labor market" nonsense in context. First, he inherited it. Second, and this is much more important, I guarantee you it’s possible to achieve full employment without all the hate. — Jared Bernstein (@econjared) November 2, 2018

Here's my story about all the big strong tough men Trump claims have cried in gratitude to Donald Trump: https://t.co/UWCcGETAqX — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 4, 2018

The EPA is one step closer to making our air even dirtier https://t.co/ZT0WJk0PoH via @grist — Linda Collins (@LindaCollins11) November 5, 2018

Wait, you mean you could have fixed it ALL ALONG???

Apple promises the latest Iphone has the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, @jeffrossen tests just how strong they actually are. pic.twitter.com/yWG9XbUi7o — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 5, 2018

