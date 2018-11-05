Beto Closes Out His Campaign On The Higher Ground -- And Other News

By Susie Madrak

It's the day before the Election That Changes Everything, but I'm not going to talk about the (very) good poll numbers I'm seeing everywhere this morning, because people have been known to lie to pollsters. So just watch Beto's inspiring final ad, and let it cleanse your mind of the darkness spread by the other side. What a pleasant contrast!

I don't think I have to remind you to go out and vote tomorrow, but I'll let someone else tell you:

Wait, you mean you could have fixed it ALL ALONG???

And finally, today's emotional support animal: A happy little guinea pig!

