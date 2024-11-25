Jack Smith Dismisses BOTH Cases Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump has officially avoided prosecution for both his federal classified documents case and his January 6th election interference cases, both being prosecuted by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Monday afternoon, Smith filed motions in both cases to dismiss them. And by the afternoon, the motion in the DC case was already granted (without prejudice).

It would be easy to blame Merrick Garland for this absolute betrayal of justice due to his years long delay in even appointing a Special Counsel, but really the blame lies with the corrupt Supreme Court, Leonard Leo (for his part in corrupting our judicial system) and for Judge Cannon in Florida. They let this alleged* criminal get away with horrific crimes against our country. If justice was truly blind, he would be in a prison cell right now and not weeks away from being sworn in as the 47th President.

The cases were both being dismissed not due to a lack of evidence, but because the DOJ would not proceed against a sitting President. Smith had limited options to keep the cases going. Reports are that he plans to resign before Trump takes office again as well.

Will we see a final report? Who knows. Garland may just want to move forward and not rock the boat, but it would be a grave disservice to the American people -and to history itself - to not inform the world of what this alleged* criminal did to our country.

Trump's two co-defendants in the classified documents case are still proceeding. Carlos De Oliveira and Waltine “Walt” Nauta are both accused of trying to obstruct government efforts to retrieve the material. Who knows if Trump will pardon them.

There really are two tiers of justice - one for the rich, White and powerful. One for the rest of us. What a sad day for our country.