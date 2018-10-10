Ted Cruz Wusses Out On CNN Town Hall With Beto O'Rourke

I suppose Ted Cruz thinks if he just doesn't engage anymore and allow people to contrast him directly with Democrat Beto O'Rourke they'll forget what a loathsome creep he is.

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

CNN is shining a light on three of the “most consequential races” in 2018 — including the Texas bid for U.S. Senate — through debates or town halls in the coming weeks.

But Texans won’t get to see both incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso in this series.

“Sen. Ted Cruz (R) declined CNN’s invitation to participate in the town hall,” a CNN statement noted.

So O’Rourke will be featured in a live, one-hour town hall with CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash in South Texas on Oct. 18.