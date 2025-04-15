Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Peter Gabriel performs, Sledgehammer. As they say, everything looks like a nail when all you have is a hammer. Why yes, we are talking about the (mis)Administration!

Balloon Juice declares that the constitutional crisis is already here.

The Fucking News looks at the soul-crushing jobs program that the 4th Reich is all hot about.

Today's Edition hears crickets from convicted felon and career criminal president about the fire-bombing of the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion on the first night of Passover.

Hackwhackers says that the malignant fascist was rage posting again.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia shows us some amazing new murals.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.