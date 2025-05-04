Trump Gets Confused On TikTok: 'I Have A Warm Spot In My Heart For Tic Tac'

President Donald Trump said he could extend the deadline for a deal to spin off TikTok's U.S. assets because he has a "warm spot" in his heart for the social media platform.

"I have a little sweet spot in my heart because, as you know, I won young people by 36 points," Trump claimed after NBC host Kristen Welker asked him about TikTok. "No Republican ever won young people, and I won it by 36 points."

"So perhaps I shouldn't say this, but I have a little warm spot in my heart for tic tac," he added. "TikTok is very interesting, but it'll be protected."

CNN has called Trump's claim that he won the youth vote by 36 points "clearly false."