Trump Gets Confused On TikTok: 'I Have A Warm Spot In My Heart For Tic Tac'

President Donald Trump said he could extend the deadline for a deal to spin off TikTok's U.S. assets because he has a "warm spot" in his heart for the social media platform.
By David EdwardsMay 4, 2025

President Donald Trump said he could extend the deadline for a deal to spin off TikTok's U.S. assets because he has a "warm spot" in his heart for the social media platform.

"I have a little sweet spot in my heart because, as you know, I won young people by 36 points," Trump claimed after NBC host Kristen Welker asked him about TikTok. "No Republican ever won young people, and I won it by 36 points."

"So perhaps I shouldn't say this, but I have a little warm spot in my heart for tic tac," he added. "TikTok is very interesting, but it'll be protected."

CNN has called Trump's claim that he won the youth vote by 36 points "clearly false."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon