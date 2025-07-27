'Not My Lane': Watch Mike Johnson Squirm Out Of Question On Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said it was "not my lane" when he was asked if he supported President Donald Trump granting a pardon for Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

During a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker asked Johnson about a possible pardon for Maxwell.

"President Trump didn't rule out a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell," the host pointed out. "Of course, that's one of the big questions looming over all of this. So let me put this to you, Mr. Speaker. Would you support a pardon or a commutation for Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker?"

"Well, I mean, obviously that's a decision of the president," Johnson dodged. "He said he had not adequately considered that. I won't get in front of him. That's not my lane.

Welker pressed: "Well, I guess my question is, are you open to a pardon or commutation?"

"If you're asking my opinion, I think 20 years was a pittance, I think she should have a life sentence at least," Johnson admitted. "I mean, think of all these unspeakable crimes."

"I mean, you know, this is, it's hard to put into words how evil this was and that she orchestrated it and was a big part of it, at least under the criminal sanction, I think, is an unforgivable thing," he added. "So, again, not my decision, but I have great pause about that as any reasonable person would."