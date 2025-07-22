Johnson Shuts Down The House To Dodge Epstein Scandal

Speaker Mike Johnson, a guy who holds himself as such a Super Duper Christian that he monitors his son’s internet usage for pornography, is so intent on helping known sexual predator Donald Trump block release of the Epstein files that he has shut down the House of Representatives altogether.

The hypocrisy doesn’t get any more revolting.

The New York Times described Johnson as having “appeared frustrated” during a news conference when he whined, “We’re done being lectured on transparency. … We’re not going to play political games with this.”

Maybe Johnson felt frustrated, but "desperation" seems a better description. This so-called Christian has been backed into a corner trying to protect President P***y Grabber.

More from The Times:

After initially saying the material should come out, Mr. Johnson on Monday vowed that he would not schedule a vote this summer on whether to release the Epstein files, saying that Mr. Trump needed “space” to determine how to proceed. On Tuesday, he claimed that House Republicans were united on the issue. But they appeared to be far from it.

Yes, Johnson’s claim that Republicans are united is another lie. As CNN reported on Monday, 10 House Republicans have signed on to a petition to force a floor vote on a bill calling for the release of the Epstein files. That’s enough to force the vote. Johnson’s shutdown will prevent that from happening until after Labor Day, at the earliest, CNN noted.

Cover-up Johnson is so intent on bolstering his (presumably) fave sexual predator that he has halted substantive legislative work on behalf of Americans.

That includes providing any extension for Obamacare subsidies. Without the subsidies, premiums are set to rise 75% for the average person at the end of the year.

Punchbowl News reported that the House is so behind on passing spending bills that “with just 70 days until government agencies run out of money, a [continuing resolution, which Johnson claims to dislike] is pretty much guaranteed.” That or a government shutdown.

One thing that is going forward is a subpoena of Jeffrey Epstein’s imprisoned co-sex-trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell. “A press officer for the House Oversight Committee said it would try to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell as quickly as possible,” The Times reported.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison and would undoubtedly love a pardon or reduced sentence from her old chum.

By wild coincidence, I’m sure, Trump’s toadies at the Department of Justice are working to arrange a meeting with Maxwell.