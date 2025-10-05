'Absurd!' Mike Johnson Scrambles As NBC Host Exposes Latest Epstein Files Ruse

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) quickly changed the subject after NBC host Kristen Welker pointed out that he had prevented files on Jeffrey Epstein from being released by shutting down the U.S. House of Representatives.

"And as you know, many Democrats have looked at your move," Welker noted on Sunday. "They say the House is not in session because you don't want to swear in this newly elected member, the Congresswoman, Democratic Congresswoman from Arizona, who would be a critical vote to releasing the Epstein files."

"It's totally absurd!" Johnson replied. "This has nothing to do with that. It's another red herring."

"The reason the government is closed is because Chuck Schumer and 43 of his Democrat colleagues in the Senate have decided now to vote multiple times to keep the government closed," he continued. "We need them to turn the lights back on so that everyone can do their work."

"They're doing this to get political cover because Chuck Schumer is afraid that he won't win his next re-election bid to the Senate because it's going to be challenged by a Marxist in New York because that's the new popular thing out there."

Johnson did not explain why he could not call the House into session while the Senate debates the government shutdown.