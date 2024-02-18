GOP Rep. Promises 'President Johnson' Will Save Ukraine

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) mistakenly called House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) "president" during an interview about the importance of defending Ukraine.
By David EdwardsFebruary 18, 2024

"For five months now, has Speaker Johnson given you any assurances that he is going to bring Ukraine aid to the floor?" NBC's Kristen Welker asked Turner on Sunday.

"Well, President Johnson has made a number of public statements committing to finding a pathway for the aid for Ukraine," Turner proclaimed. "I believe him. I think that we will."

Welker did not correct the congressman.

