Fox News Host Compares 12-Foot-Tall Statue Of Black Woman To 'Dream' Of 'King Kong'

Fox News host Jimmy Failla compared a 12-foot-tall statue of a Black woman to a "dream" of King Kong.

On his Saturday night Fox News program, Failla noted that artist Thomas J. Price had placed the statue in Times Square to change "the narrative of who we put on statues."

"But if you really wanted to do a fitting tribute to the women in Times Square, you'd have a hooker with an Adams apple, would you not?" he joked. "Now, some critics have called out the sculptor for refusing to use an actual Black woman instead of going with an imaginary woman he created from scratch."

"And I feel like when you look at, like, Times Square as a whole, people are just confused by this," he added. "Because you walk through Times Square, and it is like a bad acid trip. You're like, I had a dream King Kong was next to the Statue of Liberty and there was a 12-foot-tall Black woman that everybody was staring at."