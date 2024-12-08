'Don't Want To Say That': Trump Won't Deny Talking To Putin Since Election

President-elect Donald Trump refused to deny that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the 2024 election.
By David EdwardsDecember 8, 2024

During an interview on NBC's Meet the Press that aired on Sunday, host Kristen Welker asked Trump if Ukraine should expect less aid after he takes office.

"Probably," the president-elect replied.

"Have you talked to President Putin?" Welker asked.

"No, I have not," Trump replied.

"You haven't talked to President Putin since you've been elected?" Welker pressed.

"Well, I don't want to say that, but I haven't spoken to him recently," Trump remarked.

"So you've spoken to President Putin since you've been elected?" the NBC host asked again.

"I don't want to say that," Trump repeated. "I don't want to say anything about that because I don't want to do anything that could impede the negotiation."

Discussion

