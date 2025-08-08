GOP Rep Blasted For Pretending Medicaid Cuts Won't Affect Hospitals

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough got into a scrap with Rep. Mike Lawler when the Congressman was called out for making it seem like the Big Ugly bill wouldn't be cutting Medicaid.

After Joe lectured Lawler on the reactions from hospitals in his district to the cuts coming, Lawler claimed they were parroting left-wing talking points.

JOE: You know their business better than- LAWLER: I've met with- JOE: You know their business better than they know- LAWLER: I've met with every single one. JOE: Congressman, you can keep talking if you want to. LAWLER: Respectfully, Joe. JOE: But are you saying that they know, you know their business, you know doctors' business, you know hospital administrators' business better than they know their own business? Is that what you're telling us here? LAWLER: No, Joe. If you'd stop putting words in my mouth and let me answer the question. LAWLER: Number one, I've met with- JOE: You said they were parroting. LAWLER: I've met with- JOE: You said that actually they were having the words put into their mouth. LAWLER: Go look at what they've actually- Go look at what they've actually- JOE: You said they were parroting other people's words. Go look what they've actually put out and it's all the same.

Lawler parrots the same talking points the Trump administration uses to defend the massive cuts to Medicaid, but that's okay.

The state and hospitals are all saying the same thing about the bill because it's true: the Medicaid cuts will have a massive negative effect on their ability to operate, their ability to stay in business, and the health and well-being of the nation.