Scott Perry: Cuts Won't Affect Those 'Legitimately' On Medicaid

He is, of course, lying.
By Susie MadrakMarch 10, 2025

The disgusting Rep. Scott Perry, who was so deeply involved in planning the stolen election claims, said yesterday that no one “legitimately” on Medicaid will be hurt in spending cuts. In an interview on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday,” anchor Chris Stirewalt said if Republicans want to achieve the kind of steep spending cuts they have set out for, cuts will likely have to target more than just waste, fraud and abuse. Via The Hill:

Stirewalt noted that the Office of Management and Budget has said only about 4 percent of federal payments are improper, which, Stirewalt noted, accounts for just over $31 billion in Medicaid. “You all are looking to cut a lot more than that over the next 10 years,” Stirewalt said. “Can you really promise that no one is going to lose their health coverage as a result of this?”

“I think what we can promise is that no one that is legitimately on Medicaid will lose their coverage, and I think that’s important,” Perry said in response. He suggested Medicaid cuts could affect those who immigrated to the U.S. illegally.

https://bsky.app/profile/robyn.bsky.social/post/3ljxvxwbidk2s

8) Scott Perry PA-10
MAGA Scott is facing heat for Medicaid cuts. Folks are braving the cold to let him know. How can we help them? www.wgal.com/article/prot...

Carpe-Snarkum #IStandWithUkraine (@carpe-snarkum.bsky.social) 2025-03-01T22:29:30.315Z

After Republicans, including all PA GOP members, voted for GOP budget bill that allows $880 billion Medicaid cuts, House Majority Forward will start running this ad in 20 districts. Should any Cong. Robert Bresnahan (won by 1.6%), Scott Perry (1.1%) and Ryan Mackenzie (1.0%) be worried? Any others?

JonDelano (@jondelano.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T18:29:41.324Z

Discussion

