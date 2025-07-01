GOP Senate Cowards Narrowly Pass Big Ugly Bill With JD Vance Help

Millions of people will be denied health care coverage in service of millionaires and billionaires.
By John AmatoJuly 1, 2025

The Republican led Senate passed Trump's Big Ugly bill with the help of JD Vance 51-50, as Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski caved and voted yes after intimating should would not.

Murkowski was forced to lie about the bill to the NY Times, claiming that Republicans made sufficient changes to support rural health care and nutrition assistance. “Did I get everything that I wanted?” Absolutely not,” she said outside the Senate chamber."

Nobody believes you, Sen. Murkowski.

The bill is a travesty.

An albatross hanging around the necks of the working class to support the wealthy few.

It's a death knell to the health and safety of low-income and disabled Americans.

Rand Paul (R-KY), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Susan Collins (R-ME), were the only Republicans to vote no.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said what Democrats should be saying every day on every TV network and to every media outlet they can find.

"When people start losing their Medicaid, when they start losing their jobs, when their electric bills go up, when their premiums go up, when kids and parents lose SNAP funding, the people of America will remember this vote," Schumer said. The American people will remember the Republican betrayal, and Americans will pay the price for this perfidy for generations. Generations."

Discussion

