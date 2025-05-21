Panic Sets In: GOP Congressman Yells 'CBO Is Wrong!'

Rep. Andy Barr, acting like a spoiled teenager, started a shouting match with a CNN host. Barr refused to endorse CBO scoring, which shows that the wealthy are the winners of the new Republican Medicaid cutting bill.

When reality bumps into MAGA, they just yell like children and deny the facts. The CBO just reported that the Republican bill will add $3.8 trillion to the federal deficit and will redistribute wealth upwards.

"So you have Republicans in your conference who do not agree with you, and who are very concerned about this adding 3.8 trillion to the deficit," CNN host said. "Well, it won't," replied Rep. Barr, who claims miraculous growth to our GDP with no proof because of the tax cuts.

BOLDUAN: The concern with some of your colleagues, though, is that what you're looking at is 10 years out, and y'all might not even be in Congress 10 years from now, and a lot can change as we can see in a matter of four.

This bill doesn't guarantee their claims in ten years. But if it had, you must suffer for a decade to service the Trump agenda. I didn't see that in any campaign ad.

BOLDUAN: So one of the things, though, I wanna ask you about from the CBO is in this analysis it does say that in 2027, two years from now, the bill's combination of tax cuts and spending cuts is going to decrease the household resources of the bottom 10% of households by 2%, while increasing resources for the top 10% of households by 4%.So the wealthy will see an increase in resources. The least wealthy will see a decrease. You might not believe it, but are you concerned when that is- BARR: Wrong, wrong, wrong, that's- BOLDUAN: I understand you think that is wrong, wrong, wrong, but let me ask you a question. BARR: Let me tell you what the facts are. (He means lies) No, Kate, let me tell you what the facts are. The Congressional Budget Office is wrong. BOLDUAN: Congressman, I understand, let me ask my question. Let me ask my question about it. BARR: Let me explain. I understand, but I'm gonna ask the question first. I'm gonna ask the question real quick first, and I'm not really here to get in a fight. I want people at home to be able to hear us. You think it is wrong. You have Republican colleagues who this is what is concerning them and why they are not, right now, they are not a yes vote.

Republicans celebrate when the CBO scores in their favor. And they're always anti-deficit when Democrats are in power.

Their party platform: lie, obfuscate, filibuster, and yell. And drive up the deficit when they are in control.