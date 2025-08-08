'Fake News!': Trump, JD Vance Lose It Over Reports Of Epstein Cover-Up Meeting

Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance called reports that they planned to hold a meeting about the ongoing strategy regarding the Epstein files "fake news," even though three sources confirmed that to CNN. Trump was asked about the reported meeting during a press conference, and he said, "I don't know about that," before motioning for his vice president, and partner in crime, J.D. Vance, to reply to the question.

“I don’t know, I could ask you that,” Trump said, then motioned for Vance to step in.

“I saw it reported today, and it’s completely fake news,” Vance said. “We’re not meeting to talk about the Epstein situation, and I think the reporter who reported it needs to get better sources.”

“The whole thing is a hoax,” Trump continued. “It’s put out by the Democrats because we’ve had the most successful six months in the history of our country, and that’s just a way of trying to divert attention to something that’s total bullshit.”

Sure thing, buddy. It's fake news and a hoax. We've never heard that before.

According to CNN, Top Trump administration officials planned to gather at the vice president’s residence Wednesday evening "as they continue to weigh whether to publish an audio recording and transcript of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s recent conversation with Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell."

"The administration’s handling of the Epstein case, as well as the need to craft a unified response, is expected to be a main focus of the dinner, three sources familiar with the meeting told CNN," the outlet continued. "The meeting will include White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Blanche."

"With the exception of Vance, the White House considers those officials the leaders of the administration’s ongoing strategy regarding the Epstein files, two of the sources said," the report adds.

It appears that the Trump administration has been hit with another leak, and they aren't happy about that. After all, if the leader of the free world is complicit in dealing with the most notorious sex trafficking pedophile of our time, that's a fallout you can't contain. And running to a convicted sex trafficker such as Ghislaine Maxwell, who has a history of lying, for cover, isn't a good look.